Virginia Tech Softball moved to 7-2-1 following an up-and-down weekend in the Copper State in this year’s edition of the Littlewood Classic.

Up first was the hometown Sun Devils, in an emphatic 9-0 run-rule that took just five innings. Junior pitcher Emma Lemley stole the show with just two hits allowed. The Forest Va, native tallied six strikeouts, and the superb offensive showing was led by Addy Greene, who was responsible for three RBI. Cameron Fagan, Bre Peck, Michelle Chatfield, and Emma Mazzarone marked at least one RBI to their name on Friday night.

In a two-game Saturday slate, the Hokies found their first early season loss thanks to a 6-5 extra inning thriller to future ACC opponent, the California Golden Bears.

The Hokies struggled to string momentum together, as besides a lone spell of four second-inning runs, Pete D’Amour’s squad was left baron. Yet, while the Golden Bears never found a world-beating high run inning, they found success in multiple spurts in innings one, four, and eight, which would hand the Hokies loss number one. Rachel Castine led all Hokies with five RBI. On the circle stood sophomore Lyndsey Grein and freshman Emma Mazzarone, who, combined, allowed just four hits during game number one.

The Hokies' slow slugging streak continued as Grand Canyon stomped the Hokies in an 11-2 six-inning run-rule. The Maroon and Orange allowed 31 Antelope batters to the plate with nine RBI, including six from Kristin Fifield and Ramsay Lopez. Virginia Tech mustered both runs off of deep shots from Chatfield and Greene.

To round out the Hokies' five-game Littlewood Classic, a matchup against Illinois State on Sunday ended Virginia Tech’s sudden slump.

Mazzarone and Lemley took the circle in Sunday’s shutout, which saw the Hokies cruise to an authoritative 6-0 win. The second inning found the Hokies at their most dominant, where they stacked five runs on top of a lone first-inning Emma Ritter homer. While the game was neatly tucked away by the start of the third, strong defense from the Hokies was apparent all the way through, with the Redbirds totaling just three hits on the night.

For the Hokies, up next is a home pit stop as Elon (4-5) will venture to Tech Softball Park this Wednesday at 4 PM ET.