Virginia Tech has added yet another commitment. Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive tackle Mario Kendrick’s is in.

A 6-2, 265-pounder, Kendricks is a three-star unranked positionally or within the state of Florida. His pledge bumps VT two spots in the Rivals team rankings to No. 22. He follows friend (and fellow May visitor) Norell Pollard I’m heading from the Orlando area to Blacksburg.

He is the second - after Pollard - defensive lineman in the class. VT would like to add another (probably a pass-rushing end, though there’s flexibility) to help close out the group. Running back and offensive line are other priorities to close out the group.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his commitment.