Friday evening, Coffeyville (Kan.) CC running back Marco Lee tweeted his commitment to Virginia Tech. Hokie Haven has confirmed that it is as a scholarship member of the 2020 class.

The 5-11, 225-pound Lee is wrapping up his second year at Coffeyville. He originally hails from Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway High School. He has two remaining years of eligibility to complete in the next three seasons.

Lee rushed for 820 yards and five touchdowns on 159 carries (5.2 per carry) for Coffeyville this Fall. He also caught eight passes for seven yards and another score as the Red Ravens finished 4-7.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Lee's commitment.