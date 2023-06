The Hokies' hot recruiting weekend continues with a pledge from a top defensive back. Marcellus Barnes has committed.

The 6-1, 170-pound cornerback is a three-star rated as a 5.7 prospect in the Rivals rankings. He made 33 total tackles and one pick as a junior helping lead McCallie to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Division II Class 3A state semifinals.

With his pledge - the 11th of Virginia Tech's 2024 class - the Hokies climb from No 29 to No. 21 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.



Stay tunes for much more to come on Barnes's commitment.