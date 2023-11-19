In a move that has been inevitable for a month - and reported on regularly on HokieHaven - VT has lost a commitment. Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie cornerbac Marcellus Barnes Jr. has pulled back from his pledge to the Hokies. The three-star took multiple unofficial visits to Georgia this Fall, and has been considering a trip to Ole Miss, as well.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3Xwn5mP8J+PvTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BR1RHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdURzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jb3NpbXA0cmVhbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29zaW1wNHJl YWw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmpqYTE2MTc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJqamExNjE3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01jQ2FsbGllRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE1jQ2FsbGllRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u WWV2ZGF3YVZNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbllldmRhd2FWTTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjZWxsdXMgQmFybmVzIEpyIChAbWFyY2VsbHVzX2pyKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21hcmNlbGx1c19qci9zdGF0 dXMvMTcyNjM1MjE1NTQ5MjE2Nzc5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Barnes is a three-star ranked the No. 12 senior in Tennessee and the No. 34 cornerback nationally, but his senior season has shown that he's due for a major bump when Rivals.com releases a new set of rankings. With him out of the class, Virginia Tech is down to 15 commitments. The Hokies' last new commitment came from offenisve lineman Web Davidson back on July 29, while Barnes is the second decommitment since then, joining fellow three-star (and fellow significantly underrated prospect), defensive tackle Eric Mensah, who flipped to Ohio State as soon at the Buckeyes offered. The class standsNo. 43 nationally.

