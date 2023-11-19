Marcellus Barnes decommits from Virginia Tech
In a move that has been inevitable for a month - and reported on regularly on HokieHaven - VT has lost a commitment.
Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie cornerbac Marcellus Barnes Jr. has pulled back from his pledge to the Hokies. The three-star took multiple unofficial visits to Georgia this Fall, and has been considering a trip to Ole Miss, as well.
Barnes is a three-star ranked the No. 12 senior in Tennessee and the No. 34 cornerback nationally, but his senior season has shown that he's due for a major bump when Rivals.com releases a new set of rankings.
With him out of the class, Virginia Tech is down to 15 commitments. The Hokies' last new commitment came from offenisve lineman Web Davidson back on July 29, while Barnes is the second decommitment since then, joining fellow three-star (and fellow significantly underrated prospect), defensive tackle Eric Mensah, who flipped to Ohio State as soon at the Buckeyes offered. The class standsNo. 43 nationally.
