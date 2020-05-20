BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Wednesday that Marc Lewis is joining the program on a full-time basis to lead Tech’s sports science analytics efforts for the football program. Lewis, who holds a master’s of science and graduate certificate from Virginia Tech has spent the last year as an applied sports science fellow with Ben Hilgart and Tech’s football strength and conditioning staff. He will also assist Hilgart’s staff in implementing the many aspects of Tech’s in-season and off-season training regimens.

Lewis is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Tech. In the past year, he assisted Hilgart’s team in the development and implementation of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program aimed at reducing the likelihood and severity of sport-related injury, while enhancing on-field performance. He will manage Tech’s comprehensive athlete monitoring program using GPS tracking and heart rate monitor systems utilized by student-athletes during training and practice to collect and analyze data as he monitors training load and assesses performance indicators, working in conjunction with Mike Goforth and Tech’s medical and athletic training staffs.

Lewis has also held a position as a sports science research assistant, human nutrition, foods and exercise at Virginia Tech for the past three years where he has assisted with athlete monitoring using GPS technology and heart rate monitors, collected subjective data on athlete readiness and sessional Ratings of Perceived

Exertion (sRPE), and conducted gait analyses used in return-to-play protocols using data from the triaxial GPS.

Prior to his involvement with Tech’s football program, Lewis served as an athlete mentor and volunteered with the women’s basketball program under the direction of senior director for strength and conditioning, Greg Werner.

A United States Army veteran, Lewis served our country as a paratrooper and completed multiple deployments in Iraq. Prior to his arrival at Tech, Lewis served as a research assistant at Wake Forest University where he completed his undergraduate degree in exercise science. He also served as a personal trainer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Lewis fills the vacancy in the assistant director, football strength and conditioning role when Kody Cooke departed Blacksburg to accept a position as head strength and conditioning coach/assistant head coach at the University of Hawaii.

Lewis resides in Christiansburg with his wife, Nikki.