Hokies freshman Mansoor Delane was selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference's runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished eight votes behind Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton.

The 6-1, 177-pounder emerged midseason to become not only a starter, but one of the top overall players on the Hokies' defense. In eight games, he made 38 total tackles (3.5 for loss), broke up eight passes, and both forced a fumble and reeled in an interception.