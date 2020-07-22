HokieHaven - Malachi Thomas is a Hokie!

While Thomas - who picked VT over Duke, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and several mid-major programs - had initially planned to make his college commitment Aug. 9, he couldn't wait any longer.

The 6-0, 182-pounder is unranked by Rivals.com. He is the 15th pledge in the class, and thanks to his lack of ranking does not budge VT's group from No. 47 nationally.

As a junior, Thomas ran for 1,942 yards, and caught 638 more yards worth of passes. He scored 26 touchdowns in the process. Thomas also starred for the Hart County defense, making 19 total tackles - including two sacks - and intercepting one pass.

He is the second running back in the group, joining South Carolina three-star Chance Black. With his commitment, it is unclear whether the VT coaches will continue to pursue other backs, such as New Jersey four-star Audric Estime, or consider the position group adequately covered by Black and Thomas. Both are slashing-style runners, though Black provides more in the receiving game and could end up in the slot, whereas Thomas has a more powerful ball-carrying style.

ˆ See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Thomas in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior highlight reel here.

• What impact will his commitment have on the Hokies in the long term?

