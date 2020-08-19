HokieHaven - Making the Case: Prospects knocking at door of Rivals250

Rankings for the 2022 class are just getting underway, and the Rivals250 will change a lot in the coming months as an uncertain fall awaits prospects around the country. We asked the Rivals team of analysts to name one recruit in their region who just missed out on being ranked in the top 250 who could emerge for the next round of rankings and make a jump into that list. ***** CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE MONDAY: Who should be No. 1 in 2022? | Who should be the top QB? | Who should be the top OT? TUESDAY: Rivals250 revealed | Mike Farrell's thoughts WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight *****



Quarterback Tevin Carter has a chance because of his tools. He could use some more polishing, sure, but he has the arm strength and the footwork to become a Rivals250-type quarterback. How far he progresses from an accuracy and decision-making standpoint will determine if he breaks into the rankings the next time around. We obviously love his ceiling, as he sits on the verge of the 250. He doesn’t play the strongest competition, so he should be in for a big year. - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

College coaches usually need to go south to find elite defensive tackle prospects, but five Midwest defensive tackles start out rated as four-stars in the class of 2022, including Hunter Deyo. The Omaha-area defender is an athletic interior defensive lineman who played at a lean 250 pounds as a sophomore, but gave up nothing from a strength standpoint to opposing offensive linemen. He is a teammate of 2021 Rivals100 tight end Thomas Fidone and holds early offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State. - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst

*****

Offensive tackle Tyler Gibson is a player I really want to see live this fall. He made the move from defensive line to offensive line last season, and his athleticism showed instantly. He is still raw, but already a four-star on Rivals with a chance to make a significant move in the rankings this season. Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oregon and Virginia Tech have already offered, so he is a name to watch. - Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

One player absent from the Rivals250 to monitor this fall is The Woodlands (Texas) outside linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. Harris transferred schools last fall and was forced to play sub-varsity, but he already holds a flurry of offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Mississippi State for what he’s shown in the offseason. As an edge-rusher, he boasts 4.5 speed. He’s long, physical and could emerge as one of the more disruptive outside linebackers in the nation with a full season behind him. - Sam Spiegelman, South-Central Recruiting Analyst

*****

All-purpose back Sam Martin is the only four-star at his position that didn't make the Rivals250 this time around, but he could easily make it next time. He is a mismatch against linebackers, slot cornerbacks and safeties, and he has shown a knack for making tough catches toward the sideline and over the middle. With the ball in his hands, Martin doesn't have any trouble making defenders miss in space on his way to picking up big chunks of yards. Look for Martin to continue to be productive this fall. - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst

*****