It’s commitment season and plenty of prospects are hoping to pull the trigger on their college decisions in the next few weeks. Today, reporters from around the Rivals.com network take a look at where five-star running back Devyn Ford will end up committing. He is scheduled to announce his decision at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday. MORE: Making the Case for Jashawn Sheffield | Commits of the week from May 7-13





THE SITUATION

Five-star running back Devyn Ford is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, and it will be to either Virginia Tech or Penn State. Ford narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to these two schools by eliminating Ohio State after the Buckeyes took a commitment from athlete Steele Chambers. Both Virginia Tech and Penn State coaches have been or will be visiting Ford’s school this week for one last pitch before his commitment. With that in mind, take a look at what reporters from the Virginia Tech and Penn State beats think about their school’s chances to land Ford’s commitment, as well as National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s verdict.

VIRGINIA TECH

“Virginia Tech's most important - and best - recruiting pitch to Ford is that the Hokies absolutely need him more than the competition does.

"Certainly, Penn State can sell "be the next Saquon Barkley." But the Hokies' response is that the reason they don't have a recent example to point to is because they haven't had a talent like Ford in some time. The Hokies are building a very solid offensive front, but they need the running back in place to take advantage of what should become a very potent run game. A player like Ford can be the beneficiary, and quite frankly he won't have to compete with similarly talented players to get the carries he wants (which he might have to do in State College).

"The home-state pull and bringing the Hokies back to the national radar are pitches that should resonate with the five-star, as well.” - Tim Sullivan, HokieHaven.com

PENN STATE

“Dating back to the 2015 season, Ford has taken a half-dozen visits to Penn State. Over that time, he’s become comfortable with State College. More importantly, he’s developed an excellent relationship with the entire Nittany Lions coaching staff. That helped minimize the loss of former running backs coach Charles Huff in December, but it should be noted that new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has also done an excellent job building the trust of Ford and his family since joining the staff.

"Aside from relationships, Ford knows that Penn State’s offense will allow him to showcase his skills outside of the tackle box. But when it comes time for him to pound the rock up the middle, he’ll be assisted by some of the best offensive linemen in region, as the Lions have signed five four-star offensive linemen in the past two classes - six if you include 2019 Rivals100 prospect Caedan Wallace. The Lions should be considered the favorite heading into Friday’s decision.” - Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

