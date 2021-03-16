HokieHaven - Maki Johnson breaks down latest in recruitment

Maki Johnson is a shooter and while he understands that he needs to continue to develop every aspect of his game, there is a keen awareness for Johnson of where his future lies. “My coaches tell me all the time I play like JJ Redick," he said. "I like to facilitate, and make plays for others, but shooting is my thing, it is what I worked my whole life on. Shooting is what will get me to the highest level, I know that if you are a great shooter, you can play anywhere.”

The sophomore played his freshman season at West Virginia power Huntington Prep. Huntington Prep was forced to shut down for this season due to COVID-19, but he has a close tie to that school and program. “I have always liked Andrew Wiggins, he actually dates my sister, so watching him when he was in high school (at Huntington Prep) was a big deal," he said. "He has been a huge influence to me. I have always looked up to him and wanted to be like him.” Johnson transferred this season to Teay's Valley Christian in Teay's Valley, W.Va., as college programs have already taken notice of Johnson’s sharp-shooting abilities. “I have eight offers right now: Maryland, Akron, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Bryant, Auburn, Wake Forest and Florida,” he said.

In His Words

Maryland: “They saw me during my Wildcats practice, and they called my coach to talk with me and offer. The coach explained to me how they play and how I fit in with what they do and what they are looking for.” Virginia Tech: “I was playing well at my Wildcats practice and they saw me and started that relationship. I like how they play, upbeat, spread the floor. It’s good for shooters, I like that.” Auburn: “They texted my coach and they offered me through him, so I actually have not gotten to talk with them yet. I met Bruce Pearl at one of my high school practices at Huntington Prep. One of my friends at Duke, Jaemyn Brakefield, spoke very highly of Pearl, said he was really cool and that Auburn had a great coaching staff, so I like that.” Ole Miss: “Before the COVID they offered me in ninth grade. I would say right now Ole Miss probably contacts us the most. Their head coach (Kermit Davis) came and offered me when I was playing at Huntington Prep last year. I like their coaches a lot.” Wake Forest: “Coach (Joe) Hugely is the coach who offered me. I know they like me and they think the style I play will fit what they do. I really like their coaching staff so far.”

Parting thoughts