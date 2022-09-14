News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-14 14:17:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Makai Byerson is a regular face in Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's big weekend of recruiting visitors included one of the coaching staff's 2024 priorities, in-state DE Makai Byerson.

Playing at Midlothian (Va.) Manchester, the 6-5, 220-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 13 in-state player and No. 35 strongside defensive end nationally for the Class of 2024. It was also a return to campus for a player who saw Blacksburg once last winter, again for a spring practice in March, and then for the spring game in April.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}