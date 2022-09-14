Virginia Tech's big weekend of recruiting visitors included one of the coaching staff's 2024 priorities, in-state DE Makai Byerson.

Playing at Midlothian (Va.) Manchester, the 6-5, 220-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 13 in-state player and No. 35 strongside defensive end nationally for the Class of 2024. It was also a return to campus for a player who saw Blacksburg once last winter, again for a spring practice in March, and then for the spring game in April.