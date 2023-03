A month ago, Midlothian (Va.) Manchester defensive end Makai Byerson named his top eight. The Hokies made the cut for the 2024 prospect.

VT was joined by Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia on the trimmed list of finalists for the three-star and No. 16 rising senior in the Commonwealth. The 6-5, 220-pounder eliminated options like Duke, Maryland, and a host of mid-majors that have already offered - while leaving the door open for new programs to get in the mix if they issue him a scholarship offer.