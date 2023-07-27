Every Summer, there's a new edition of the NFL's flagship video game. How are the rankings for former Hokies? Led by recent Chicago Bears signing (after five years with the Buffalo Bills) linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Washington Commanders corner Kendall Fuller - both coming in at 87 overall - here are the ratings:

Table Name Player Pos. Team OVR Lecitus Smith OG ARI 59 Tim Settle DT BUF 71 Amare Barno OLB CAR 64 Raheem Blackshear RB CAR 68 Tremaine Edmunds LB CHI 87 Khalil Herbert RB CHI 77 Greg Stroman CB CHI 67 Wyatt Teller OG CLE 86 Brock Hoffman OC DAL 59 James Mitchell TE DET 64 Yosuah Nijman OT GB 71 Luke Tenuta OT GB 61 Chamarri Conner S KC 59 Divine Deablo MLB LV 73 Brandon Facyson CB LV 71 Christian Darrisaw OT MIN 85 Tyrod Taylor QB NYG 66 Duane Brown OT NYJ 76 Chuck Clark* S NYJ 79 Terrell Edmunds S PHI 78 Caleb Farley CB TEN 74 Kendall Fuller CB WAS 87 Joey Slye K WAS 72 Logan Thomas TE WAS 72

Silas Dzansi (Tampa Bay), Isaiah Ford (Chicago), and John Parker Romo (Detroit) have all been linked with teams (or signed for them) but do not have Madden ratings at this time.