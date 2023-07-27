News More News
ago football Edit

Madden NFL Ratings for Virginia Tech Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Every Summer, there's a new edition of the NFL's flagship video game. How are the rankings for former Hokies?

Led by recent Chicago Bears signing (after five years with the Buffalo Bills) linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Washington Commanders corner Kendall Fuller - both coming in at 87 overall - here are the ratings:

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Table Name
Player Pos. Team OVR

Lecitus Smith

OG

ARI

59

Tim Settle

DT

BUF

71

Amare Barno

OLB

CAR

64

Raheem Blackshear

RB

CAR

68

Tremaine Edmunds

LB

CHI

87

Khalil Herbert

RB

CHI

77

Greg Stroman

CB

CHI

67

Wyatt Teller

OG

CLE

86

Brock Hoffman

OC

DAL

59

James Mitchell

TE

DET

64

Yosuah Nijman

OT

GB

71

Luke Tenuta

OT

GB

61

Chamarri Conner

S

KC

59

Divine Deablo

MLB

LV

73

Brandon Facyson

CB

LV

71

Christian Darrisaw

OT

MIN

85

Tyrod Taylor

QB

NYG

66

Duane Brown

OT

NYJ

76

Chuck Clark*

S

NYJ

79

Terrell Edmunds

S

PHI

78

Caleb Farley

CB

TEN

74

Kendall Fuller

CB

WAS

87

Joey Slye

K

WAS

72

Logan Thomas

TE

WAS

72
Season-ending injury reserve

Silas Dzansi (Tampa Bay), Isaiah Ford (Chicago), and John Parker Romo (Detroit) have all been linked with teams (or signed for them) but do not have Madden ratings at this time.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}