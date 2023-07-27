Madden NFL Ratings for Virginia Tech Hokies
Every Summer, there's a new edition of the NFL's flagship video game. How are the rankings for former Hokies?
Led by recent Chicago Bears signing (after five years with the Buffalo Bills) linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Washington Commanders corner Kendall Fuller - both coming in at 87 overall - here are the ratings:
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|OVR
|
Lecitus Smith
|
OG
|
ARI
|
59
|
Tim Settle
|
DT
|
BUF
|
71
|
Amare Barno
|
OLB
|
CAR
|
64
|
Raheem Blackshear
|
RB
|
CAR
|
68
|
Tremaine Edmunds
|
LB
|
CHI
|
87
|
Khalil Herbert
|
RB
|
CHI
|
77
|
Greg Stroman
|
CB
|
CHI
|
67
|
Wyatt Teller
|
OG
|
CLE
|
86
|
Brock Hoffman
|
OC
|
DAL
|
59
|
James Mitchell
|
TE
|
DET
|
64
|
Yosuah Nijman
|
OT
|
GB
|
71
|
Luke Tenuta
|
OT
|
GB
|
61
|
Chamarri Conner
|
S
|
KC
|
59
|
Divine Deablo
|
MLB
|
LV
|
73
|
Brandon Facyson
|
CB
|
LV
|
71
|
Christian Darrisaw
|
OT
|
MIN
|
85
|
Tyrod Taylor
|
QB
|
NYG
|
66
|
Duane Brown
|
OT
|
NYJ
|
76
|
Chuck Clark*
|
S
|
NYJ
|
79
|
Terrell Edmunds
|
S
|
PHI
|
78
|
Caleb Farley
|
CB
|
TEN
|
74
|
Kendall Fuller
|
CB
|
WAS
|
87
|
Joey Slye
|
K
|
WAS
|
72
|
Logan Thomas
|
TE
|
WAS
|
72
Silas Dzansi (Tampa Bay), Isaiah Ford (Chicago), and John Parker Romo (Detroit) have all been linked with teams (or signed for them) but do not have Madden ratings at this time.
---