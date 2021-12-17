Luke Tenuta will forgo his senior year

Virginia Tech's 2022 roster will be down another potential contributor when camp kicks off. Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta will try his luck in the NFL rather than complete his eligibility.

Tenuta, originally a three-star in the 2018 class, redshirted as a true freshman before blossoming into a regular contributor the following year, and a full-time starter each of the past two seasons. The 6-9, 322-pounder has played both offensive tackle positions for the Hokies, and was honorable mention All-ACC this Fall, in what will ultimately be his final season in Orange and Maroon.

He will play in the Hokies' Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Maryland before focusing on Draft prep.

Tenuta graduated this week, and while he still has two years of on-field eligibility (a traditional redshirt year, plus the coronavirus eligibility freeze for 2020), he's ready to move on to the next challenge. With his departure, all five primary offensive linemen from this season are expected to move on (pending a final decision from Silaz Dzansi, who played his fifth year this Fall), and a rebuild up front is on the way.