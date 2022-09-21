One of the longest-offered players who visited Virginia Tech for the Hokies' Lane opener against Boston College was Luca Puccinelli.

The 6-7, 220-pounder out of Richmond (Va.) Benedictine School picked up his Virginia Tech offer way back in June 2021. He's visited on several occasions, for a 2021 summer camp, a game last Fall, and then again for the Spring Game in April. But he didn't want to miss an opportunity to see Lane Stadium under the lights.



