Syracuse did not get Thursday evening's ACC matchup off to a strong start. The Orange took penalties on the first two plays of the game (one of them an intentional grounding) and went three-and out.

From a Virginia Tech perspective, it would have been fair for fans to view a strong defensive start with some skepticism. After all, the Orange and Maroon have not exactly been models of consistency on either side of the ball this season.

It turned out to be a sign of things to come. The Orange went the entire first quarter without moving the chains. While the Hokies' offense couldn't punch into the endzone more than once (a trick play with running back Malachi Thomas finding Da'Quan Felton on the halfback pass), kicker John Love booted two of what would ultimately be five field goals in the game - one short of a program record - and the Hokies were in total control.

When the offense woke up in the second quarter - Felton caught a second touchdown pass, 62 yards from a more conventional provider in quarterback Kyron Drones, while Bhayshul Tuten capped a four-minute drill drive with a three-yard touchdown as Love added another field goal - it was more than enough to dominate en route to a 38-10 victory.

The defense would finish with eight sacks - most since 2016 - and Syracuse totaled just 138 yards of offense, all through the air as they broke exactly even on the ground.

Drones completed 15/24 passes for 194 yards and the score before making way for the college debut of true freshman Pop Watson (who ran once but did not throw a pass). Tuten finished with 118 yards and the score - and was not tackled for loss on a single occasion.

With the win, the Hokies improve to 4-4 on the season, and a sterling 3-1 in the ACC that puts them in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. They play one of the teams with whom they're tied, Louisville, on the road next weekend in a game that sees the winner within tiebreakers over North Carolina of a stranglehold on a date with Florida State for the ACC title.

For tonight, though, the Hokies will rest easy. Terrordome restored, and a program that has wandered through the Wilderness for a half-decade seems to be on the path back.