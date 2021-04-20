 Lots of visits are in the works for big time 2023 OT Monroe Freeling
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 13:11:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Lots of visits are in the works for big time 2023 OT Monroe Freeling

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The recruiting process is still in its infancy for big time 2023 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. The Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy star has a very long offer sheet full of powerhouse programs but only one seems to have prioritized Freeling so far.

Valid for any site on the Rivals network
Valid for any site on the Rivals network

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}