Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 14:46:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Looking to the future: Hokie hoops still rising?

Owiggmkfebwhzifav6f9
USA Today Sports Images
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, capping off a limp to the finish in 2018. Will next year be better?

There are a few key areas in which VT direly needed to improve its performance, particularly on the defensive end of the floor (even more specifically, three-point defense), and in terms of consistency on offense when the competition got tougher.

They also need to schedule a more difficult non-conference next year, not only to improve their resume come tournament time, but also to prepare for the rigors of conference play - and beyond.

There are reasons to believe next year will be better.

Personnel changes

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}