Virginia Tech lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, capping off a limp to the finish in 2018. Will next year be better?

There are a few key areas in which VT direly needed to improve its performance, particularly on the defensive end of the floor (even more specifically, three-point defense), and in terms of consistency on offense when the competition got tougher.

They also need to schedule a more difficult non-conference next year, not only to improve their resume come tournament time, but also to prepare for the rigors of conference play - and beyond.

There are reasons to believe next year will be better.