HokieHaven - LJ Thomas is Just About to Burst onto the National Scene

On Saturday, LJ Thomas came to Chesterfield, Virginia for the 9th Annual Coaches for the Cure and torched the No. 1 post grad team in the country, IMG Academy, for 36 points on 15-20 shooting. On Tuesday he picked up another offer, this time from Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech joins Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Auburn and Mississippi State in the mix.

Thomas’ Recruitment In His Words Auburn: “They have a real good guard there right now in Sharife Cooper. Their coaches just keep telling me to go hard.” Virginia Tech: “I really like Virginia Tech, Coach (Chester) Frazier is cool, that’s my guy. They are having a great season so far this year.” Texas A&M: “They check up on me pretty often. I like their league and their Head Coach (Buzz Williams).” Southern Cal: “They have actually had a pretty good year this year. I really like their system and how they say I would fit in there.” Mississippi State: “All the coaches are staying in touch, they keep telling me they are waiting to get out and watch me live and they’re talking about how I fit with what they do and how they play.”

Thomas’ Recruitment Continued There are other schools who are in contact, and after his huge outburst on Saturday’s big stage with the CBG Network, Thomas feels more offers could be coming. “I been talking a lot with Wake Forest, Maryland, it’s a lot of them really. They haven’t offered yet, but once they get to see me live, I think that will come.” As for a timeframe, he is still figuring it all out, but Thomas does have an idea of when he would like to have a decision done by. “I would like to have a decision after the circuit, I don’t want to say who I am playing with just yet, but after the circuit is done, I want to have a decision.” Thomas continued, “I am currently listed as a 2022, but there is a possibility of coming out in 2021. Right now, I just need to stay locked in to the season and then choose the best situation for me.” And for what Thomas’ non-negotiables will be as he is looking for a program. “I will be looking for a coach who actually runs everything through their point guard and puts a lot of trust in their point guards.”

Thomas’s Game in His Words “I try to get my teammates involved, but at the end of the day I am a scoring point guard. I try to time the game for when I need to get everyone going and then when I need to take over. As a point guard you just need to know certain situations.” Thomas continued, “I have heard I play like Kemba Walker and a little bit of Chris Paul.”