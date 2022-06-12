Layth Ghannam picks Virginia Tech

Virgninia Tech picked up the next major piece of the 2023 class Saturday morning with a pledge from Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam.

A 5.6 three-star, Ghannam is an offensive tackle unranked at his position (West Virginia is one of the few states without rankings at this stage in the cycle, though Ghannam is the only three-star prospect in the Mountain State and therefore considered its top player by default).

The Hokies offered Ghannam after a January Junior Day visit, and he took multiple unofficial trips over the course of the Spring. He's scheduled to take his official visit the final weekend of the month, beginning June 24. HE'd previously taken official visits to North Carolina and West Virginia.

With his pledge, the Hokies' nine-man class is up to No. 27 nationally. He is the fourth offensive lineman in the group - joined by fellow three-stars Gabriel Arena, Hannes Hammer, and Lance Williams - with that unit making up nearly half the commitment list to date (though there's potentially room for as many as three more OL in the class, depending on how roster attrition plays out).

Stay tuned for much more to come on Ghannam's commitment.