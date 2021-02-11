HokieHaven - Layden Blocker up to double-digit offers

Layden Blocker is off to a fast start this season, as he is averaging 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for his 12-5 team. This start has landed Blocker on quite a few high-major recruiting boards, with offers in hand.

Arkansas: “I talk with coach (Corey) Williams. Muss is a very high energy coach, I like that.”

Tulane: “I talk with coach (Sean) Mock. They run a spread offense. I would fit well with that.”

Auburn: “I got a relationship with coach (Wes) Flannigan. They seem to have a good system for scoring-type point guards like I am.”

Mississippi State: “I am talking with coach (Ernie) Ziegler. They let the guards play and I want to go somewhere where I can play hard and fast.”

St. John's: “I talk with coach (TJ) Cleveland up there. They just play hard, and it’s not in them to give up. They fight.”

Southern Miss: “I am talking with coach (Kyle) Roane. They are trying to rebuild that program. Their coaches, and team, work hard.”

Virginia Tech: “I got a relationship with coach (Chester) Frazier there. They play hard like an underdog. Their guards get freedom and they don’t give up.”

TCU: “Coach (Duante) Broussard is recruiting me there. They are a real good school and they will let you play”