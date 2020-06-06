The Hokies' former highest-rated commit - the only four-star following the previous decommitment of his close friend Dematrius Davis - announced that decision Saturday evening.

The timing of Neville's commitment - in early April, without having visited campus - came as something of a surprise. However, his close connection to Davis was enough to convince him that Blacksburg was the place for his future. Once Davis was no longer in the fold, that connection faded in a significant way for the No. 55 wide receiver and No. 42 Texan in the Class of 2021. Losing Neville has seemed like a forgone conclusion since that time (in no small part because he - not Davis - seemed to be the one most interested in the duo's heading to an SEC program).

Without Neville in the fold, Virginia Tech's class drops to the No. 53 class in the nation, down from No. 44.

There are nine commitments in the group, none of them higher than a three-star rating at this point. However, the coaching staff is in the mix for a number of talented players, including several at the receiver position, so there's plenty of potential to rebound from this loss.

In the grander scheme, it may be damaging to the coaches' "#TX2VT movement," with both Texas players decommitting from the Class of 2021, and the fortunes fading with other players from the Lone Star State.