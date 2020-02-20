Landyn Watson sets VT official
He's less than a month removed from his first trip to Blacksburg, but already Hutto (Texas) 2021 defensive end Landyn Watson knows when he'll be back.
The four-star from the Austin area will make an official visit to Virginia Tech this Summer.
I will be taking my first Official Visit June 19th-21st to Virginia Tech University.. 🦃#GoHokies #TX2VT— Landyn Watson (@landynwatson) February 20, 2020
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news