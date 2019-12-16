News More News
basketball

Landers Nolley once again ACC Freshman of the Week

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The ACC's basketball weekly awards are almost sounding like a broken record - or VT forward Landers Nolley is just that good.

The redshirt freshman is one again the newcomer of the week in the country's preeminent basketball conference.

The 6-7, 225-pounder out of Atlanta's Langston Hughes High School has been a consistent top performer for VT, and yesterday's win over Gardner Webb was one of his best outings to date.

He scored 18 points - including a 5/10 night from beyond the arc, with a couple near-misses separating it from a massive afternoon - collected nine rebounds, and contributed three assists in a 73-46 triumph over the Runnin' Bulldogs.

His previous honors came after similarly stat-stuffing outings against USC Upstate/Lehigh and Michigan State/Dayton/BYU.

