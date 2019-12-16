The ACC's basketball weekly awards are almost sounding like a broken record - or VT forward Landers Nolley is just that good. The redshirt freshman is one again the newcomer of the week in the country's preeminent basketball conference.

For the third time this season, Landers Nolley II is the #ACCMBB Freshman of the Week!



Read more » https://t.co/28qeokWSsj pic.twitter.com/Ol2pu8LXAa — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 16, 2019

Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!