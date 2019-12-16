Landers Nolley once again ACC Freshman of the Week
The ACC's basketball weekly awards are almost sounding like a broken record - or VT forward Landers Nolley is just that good.
The redshirt freshman is one again the newcomer of the week in the country's preeminent basketball conference.
For the third time this season, Landers Nolley II is the #ACCMBB Freshman of the Week!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 16, 2019
Read more »
The 6-7, 225-pounder out of Atlanta's Langston Hughes High School has been a consistent top performer for VT, and yesterday's win over Gardner Webb was one of his best outings to date.
He scored 18 points - including a 5/10 night from beyond the arc, with a couple near-misses separating it from a massive afternoon - collected nine rebounds, and contributed three assists in a 73-46 triumph over the Runnin' Bulldogs.
His previous honors came after similarly stat-stuffing outings against USC Upstate/Lehigh and Michigan State/Dayton/BYU.