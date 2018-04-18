USA Today has its state-by-state high school hoops honors out, and future Hokie Landers Nolley is the top man out of Georgia :

"Landers Nolley, F, Langston Hughes (Fairburn), 6-7/195, Sr. The Virginia Tech signee averaged 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists in leading the Panthers to their second straight Class 6A title. In the final, an 85-78 win over Gainesville, Nolley scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals."

Nolley, whom Rivals lists at 6-7, 205 pounds, is the headliner of the 2018 signing class, a four-star combo forward complemented by a pair of three-star guards (PG Jonathan Kabongo and SG/wing Jarren McAllister). The No. 46 player in the nation - just over 15 spots removed from five-star status - Nolley is expected to come in and contribute immediately at the three and four positions.

2018 marks the second-straight class in which Virginia Tech signed at least one Rivals100 prospect, with 2017's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 32) and Wabissa Bede (No. 73) primed to return for their sophomore seasons.



With only a couple departures due to graduation (guard Justin Bibbs and little-used forward Devin Wlson), an addition like Nolley, and the returns of bigman Khadim Sy for frontcourt depth and sniper Ty Outlaw for some added shooting might, this Virginia Tech team is poised to take yet another step forward in the 2018-19 season.