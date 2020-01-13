News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 16:43:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Landers Nolley is once again ACC freshman of the week

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's hoops season has perhaps gone better than expected, and Landers Nolley has been a huge piece of that.

HIs consistently strong performances have led to a number of conference honors, and this week once again saw him named the league's top freshman.

Nolley scored 13 points, notched five rebounds, and recorded five assists in a 67-63 victory over Syracuse. More importantly, his ability to run the show as a 6-7 point-forward prevented the Orange zone from shutting down his teammates. True freshman Jalen Cone scored 19 points to lead the team.

In a 72-58 victory over NC State Saturday, Nolley scored 29 points, including a 4/7 mark from behind the three-point arc.

The Hokies next take the court Tuesday, with a trip to Wake Forest on deck.

