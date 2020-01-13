Landers Nolley is once again ACC freshman of the week
Virginia Tech's hoops season has perhaps gone better than expected, and Landers Nolley has been a huge piece of that.
HIs consistently strong performances have led to a number of conference honors, and this week once again saw him named the league's top freshman.
For the fifth time this season, Landers Nolley II from @HokiesMBB is our Freshman of the Week!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 13, 2020
He averaged 21.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.5 apg as the Hokies claimed wins over Syracuse and NC State. pic.twitter.com/qIw8ZCMPbG
Nolley scored 13 points, notched five rebounds, and recorded five assists in a 67-63 victory over Syracuse. More importantly, his ability to run the show as a 6-7 point-forward prevented the Orange zone from shutting down his teammates. True freshman Jalen Cone scored 19 points to lead the team.
In a 72-58 victory over NC State Saturday, Nolley scored 29 points, including a 4/7 mark from behind the three-point arc.
The Hokies next take the court Tuesday, with a trip to Wake Forest on deck.