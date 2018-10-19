LaMareon James gets hype in Blacksburg
While Virginia Tech's night game against Notre Dame didn't go as planned, that didn't prevent recruits from enjoying the experience. More than 60 top VT targets from the 2019-2022 classes made their way to Blacksburg for the primetime event. The 45-23 scoreline wasn't what the coaches had planned. Fortunately, the experience was an exciting one anyway.
