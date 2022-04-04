Lamar Booker continuing to learn about VT

Virginia Tech's coaching staff continues to prove its desire to bring the best players in the Commonwealth to Blacksburg. At this stage in the 2023 recruiting cycle and beyond, that's manifesting in getting the top players to come on unofficial visits.

Last week, that included Richmond (Va.) Collegiate School sophomore receiver LJ Booker. In his second visit since the calendar flipped to 2022, the 6-2, 180-pounder saw even more than in his January trip. Not only did he learn about the university, he got to see the coaches and players in action.

"I saw the practice date in the schedule and so I texted Coach Mines to make sure I could come and he said it was all good," Booker explained. "I saw a lot of the campus on junior day but this time I actually got to sit through the position meetings with the actual team which was pretty fun."