Lakewood's Brandon Cisse ready for spring and summer
Lakewood (South Carolina) 2023 defensive back Brandon Cisse has proven his worth as one of the top prospects in his class in the Palmetto State.
Central Michigan and Akron were the latest two programs to have offered the Midlands standout. He caught up recently with PalmettoPreps.com to give the latest on his recruitment and development.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news