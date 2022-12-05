Virginia Tech projects to have plenty of comings and goings in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, and redshirt sophomore defensive end Lakeem Rudolph is officially in.

Originally a wide receiver and safety prospect in the 2020 class, Rudolph's big frame had him projected to grow into an outside linebacker... and his skillset developed such that the Hokies moved him down another level in attempt to get him onto the field in the best place to make contributions.

He played in seven games as a true freshman in 2020, making one special-teams tackle. He had just one appearance in 2021, and didn't see the field at all this Fall. With limited prospects for making contributions on this level, he's opted to enter the Transfer Portal and find a better playing-time situation for his future. He should have three years of eligibility remaining at his destination.

As with some (but not all) of the Hokies' outgoing players, this is an example of "good attrition," wherein the player and program both benefit from the departure - Rudolphs because it improves his chances to see the field during his college career, and Virginia Tech because it's freeing up a scholarship slot that was going to a non-contributing player.