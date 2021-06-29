Kyree Moyston ready to commit
Could Virginia Tech be adding to its Class of 2022 soon? It's a possibility with defensive end Kyree Moyston setting a timeline.
The 6-6, 225-pounder out of Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork will make his college pledge first thing Thursday morning.
SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news