Kyle Lowe will wear No. 25 for Rutgers game
It's hard to get more "special teams" than a kicking specialist, and Kyle Lowe earns the No. 25 jersey honor for the trip to Rutgers this weekend.
Lowe was most-recently honored for the Liberty game last season, in what ultimately proved to be the season finale after the Commonwealth Cup game was canceled.
Lowe has been VT's primary kickoff specialist since the beginning of the 2022 season. His 58 kickoffs have traveled an average of 63.2 yards, with 41 of them resulting in touchbacks (including nine of 11 kickoffs this season). The Hokies also have the No. 31 kickoff-return defense in the nation this year, a testament to how ineffective opponents have been in returning the pair that have not gone for touchbacks.
Here are the honorees so far this year:
• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples
• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck
• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe
Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well.
