It's hard to get more "special teams" than a kicking specialist, and Kyle Lowe earns the No. 25 jersey honor for the trip to Rutgers this weekend. Lowe was most-recently honored for the Liberty game last season, in what ultimately proved to be the season finale after the Commonwealth Cup game was canceled.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4j8J2fkPCdn5MgdGhpcyB3ZWVrOiBLeWxlIExvd2Ug8J+RjzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGlzSXNIb21lP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhpc0lzSG9tZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZ5WmVraG9NcFAiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS82eVpla2hvTXBQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl Y2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIb2tpZXNGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjUwODc0MDQ3NjM3NTM3Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lowe has been VT's primary kickoff specialist since the beginning of the 2022 season. His 58 kickoffs have traveled an average of 63.2 yards, with 41 of them resulting in touchbacks (including nine of 11 kickoffs this season). The Hokies also have the No. 31 kickoff-return defense in the nation this year, a testament to how ineffective opponents have been in returning the pair that have not gone for touchbacks. Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well.