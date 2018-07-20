#WatchlistSZN continues, and today another Hokie is honored: senior Kyle Chung for the Rimington Award, granted to the nation's top center. He is one of 58 players to watch around the country for the award.

The 6-3, 311-pounder started every game at right tackle last year, but will shift inside to center following the graduation of starting center Eric Gallo. That duo split time at the center position in 2016, with Chung earning starts against Tennessee and Boston College.

While the Hokies run game has yet to find its footing in the Justin Fuente era - finishing No. 98 nationally at 3.86 yards per carry in 2017, and No. 96 with 4.02 yards per tote in 2016 - Chung is one of the players tasked with improving that output. He is joined by fellow returning starters Yosuah Nijman (whose absence in the second half of 2017 played a major role in the struggles) and Braxton Pfaff in a group that is expected to make major strides. Consistency behind center with second-year starter Josh Jackson and running back DeShawn McClease should help the offense improve overall with less stress on the run game, particularly the quarterback's legs.

Chung's father Eugene is an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was an All-America offensive lineman for Virginia Tech in 1991.