Krystian Williams is a Hokie!
Commitment No. 16 is in for the Hokies! Richmond (Va.) Collegiate 2023 wide receiver Krystian Williams has committed.
The 6-1, 170-pounder is Virginia Tech's eighth in-state commitment in the class.
The No. 26 rising senior in Virginia, Williams is a three-star unranked at the wide receiver position. He was first-team all-state in Virginia's largest private school division. With his commitment - the third receiver in the group - the Hokies climb to No. 36 nationally.
He took official visits to Rutgers (June 10) and Virginia Tech (June 24) during the June window, and also took a significant unofficial visit to Northwestern. The lure of staying home - and playing for a Virginia Tech team that has shown how serious it is about convincing players to stay in-state - was enough to push the Orange and Maroon over the top.
