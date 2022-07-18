Krystian Williams is a Hokie!

Commitment No. 16 is in for the Hokies! Richmond (Va.) Collegiate 2023 wide receiver Krystian Williams has committed.

The No. 26 rising senior in Virginia, Williams is a three-star unranked at the wide receiver position. He was first-team all-state in Virginia's largest private school division. With his commitment - the third receiver in the group - the Hokies climb to No. 36 nationally.

He took official visits to Rutgers (June 10) and Virginia Tech (June 24) during the June window, and also took a significant unofficial visit to Northwestern. The lure of staying home - and playing for a Virginia Tech team that has shown how serious it is about convincing players to stay in-state - was enough to push the Orange and Maroon over the top.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Williams in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Williams's junior highlight reel.

• A commitment. What does the future look like in Blacksburg?

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Williams's commitment