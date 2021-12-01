Knox Kadum enters the transfer portal
Even in a typical offseason, Virginia Tech has taken its share of hits from the Transfer Portal, and that's amplified in a coaching change.
Hokies backup quarterback Knox Kadum will look for a fresh start at a new program, entering the Portal this morning.
