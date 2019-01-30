Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 11:45:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Knox Kadum earns VT offer, will take official visit

Dadu8xkivldovugfp2xc
Rivals.com
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Just a couple days after making a commitment to James Madison University, and even bigger offer came in for Rome (Ga.) quarterback Knox Kadum: Virginia Tech.Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}