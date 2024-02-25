Tech defeated Carolina 74-62, clinching the number one seed in the ACC tournament and a double bye.

Elizabeth Kitley was too much to handle for North Carolina on senior night, scoring 34 points with six rebounds while hitting 12 free throws as the Hokies took down the Tar Heels.

It was all Hokies early. After Lexi Donarski hit a three-pointer to kick off the game for the Tar Heels, Tech went on an 11-0 run.

Cayla King sparked the crowd with a deep three. Immediately after, North Carolina committed an offensive foul and the arena erupted.

Kitley got going with a few jumpers and then Matilda Ekh knocked down a three in the corner just a few seconds before the buzzer.

Tech went into the second quarter with a dominating 21-5 lead. The Hokies were shooting 8-14 from the field and held North Carolina to just 2-13.

The second quarter was a different story.

Deja Kelly, who had another supreme performance for the Heels with 29 points, had 14 in that second quarter. She knocked down a couple of threes, one of them being a pull-up from way downtown at the horn going into halftime.

Carolina outscored Tech 22-12 in the period and shot 7-15 from the field. The Hokies were only able to make four shots.

Part of the reason for Tech’s second quarter struggles was Georgia Amoore being in foul trouble. She picked up her second foul with 7:38 left in the second and sat out until the final offensive possession of the period.

At the break, the Hokies held onto a 33-27 lead after being up by 16 at the end of the first quarter.

Amoore was back on the floor in the third and made a noticeable difference, scoring 14 points. She also made a couple of crafty passes that set up opportunities for her teammates.

Speaking of passing, Amoore became the all-time assist leader in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history Sunday. She now has 636 career assists, passing Lisa Witherspoon who had 635.

At the end of the third, Tech had gotten it back to a 10-point lead. The score was 57-47 going into the final 10 minutes. Amoore had just hit a fadeaway three that bounced around the rim a couple of times before finding its way to the bottom of the net.

The dynamic duo of Amoore and Kitley continued to lift the Hokies in the fourth.

With around six minutes to play, Amoore broke a defender’s ankles and knocked down a three. That shot gave the Hokies a 15-point lead and it felt all but over at that moment.

They both were able to be subbed out with a roaring applause from the crowd on their senior night in the final game at Cassell of the season.

Despite clinching the one seed in the conference tournament, Tech still does have two games left to play. They will take on Notre Dame on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion at 7pm ET.

The Hokies will then finish their regular season a week from today, playing against commonwealth rival Virginia next Sunday at 6pm ET.