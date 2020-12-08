HokieHaven - Khalil Herbert selected to Senior Bowl

The 5-9, 212-pounder has rushed for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns on just 134 carries (7.6 per carry), while adding 10 receptions for 179 yards and another touchdown, and a highlight kickoff return against Duke on which he was barely ruled out of bounds on what otherwise appeared to be a touchdown. He was ACC running back and special teams player of the week after the Duke outing, in which he also rushed for 207 yards.

He rushed for 1735 yards and 14 touchdowns in four years at Kansas.

Herbert was just a two-star recruit out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, but his college career has blossomed into a productive one - and with the Senior Bowl ahead of him, almost certainly one that ends in the NFL Draft.