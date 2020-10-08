HokieHaven - Khalil Herbert earns Beamer 25 jersey for North Carolina contest

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that RB Khalil Herbert will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest at North Carolina. It will mark the first time that the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has earned this honor. Herbert (5-9, 212) averaged over 10 yards per carry as he registered 207 yards on the ground against Duke, finding the end zone two times. His 207-yard output was tied for the fifth-best total in a single game in Virginia Tech history. The grad student also returned three kickoffs for 150 yards, including an 83-yard effort setting up a crucial Tech touchdown.

His 357 all-purpose yards mark a new program record for the Hokies, and he became the first Tech player to ever post 100+ rushing yards and 100+ kick return yards in the same contest.

On Monday, Herbert was named both the ACC RB and Specialist of the Week.

He leads FBS in all-purpose yards per game (276.5) and rushing (156.0 ypg).

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.