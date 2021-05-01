HokieHaven - Khalil Herbert drafted No. 217 overall by Chicago Bears

The final Hokie expected to go in this year's NFL Draft is off the board. Running back Khalil Herbert has been picked by the Chicago Bears.

The Kansas transfer used his lone year in Blacksburg to put up big numbers, becoming VT's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. All told, he ran for 1,182 yards on 154 carries (7.7 per tote) and had eight rushing scores. He also caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, and returned 16 kickoffs for 430 yards.

At 5-9, 210 pounds, he may not quite have the ideal frame for a top-flight NFL running back, but his ability to carry the ball in several different styles - and his ability to catch out of the backfield - should have him carve out a role in the League.

He is the fourth Hokie to come off the board, tied for the second-most since 2010 (the only year with more, 2018, saw five players including two first-rounders in the Edmunds brothers).