After a quick stint in junior college, he returned to campus and redshirted as a member of the squad last season. However, that won't see him line up with the Hokies in 2018-19, as he's once again departed the program.

Center Khadim Sy was a freshman contributor for the Virginia Tech basketball program, but has departed it twice in the time since then.

Sy is likely bound for a junior college once again, and is hoping to make a return to a four-year institution after a quick stop there (though this time around, it's unlikely that four-year institution is not Virginia Tech, at least not as a student-athlete).

With his re-departure, Virginia Tech's depth in the frontcourt is similar to the situation it was in last year: redshirt junior Kerry Blackshear Jr. will start, while sophomore PJ Horne is the primary (and only) backup. The Hokies will be forced into running out undersized players at the power forward spot without the center depth to allow Horne (himself an undersized player as a 6-5 center) to slide to the four at times.

In his lone active year, Sy started 28 of 32 games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in about 11 minutes per appearance.