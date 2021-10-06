 HokieHaven - Key visitor preview: Benji Gosnell
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-06 10:38:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Key visitor preview: Benji Gosnell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies will host their biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory against Notre Dame this weekend.

We begin our look at some of the most important visitors expected in the house with in-state defensive end Benji Gosnell.

Who he is

A 6-4, 220-pound defensive end from Hillsville, Va., Gosnell is a 5.7 three-star ranked the No. 16 in-state player and No. 37 strongside defensive end in the nation for 2021.

He previously played at Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry, and has been recruited by schools at both the tight end and defensive end positions. He was previously committed to Ohio State, but is back on the market.

Take advantage of our HOKIES2021 deal to get premium access to HokieHaven for just $1.67/month for your first year. This opportunity lasts only through the Notre Dame game this weekend, so join now to avoid missing out!

Click here for full details.

Why it's important

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}