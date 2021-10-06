Key visitor preview: Benji Gosnell

The Hokies will host their biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory against Notre Dame this weekend. We begin our look at some of the most important visitors expected in the house with in-state defensive end Benji Gosnell.

Who he is

A 6-4, 220-pound defensive end from Hillsville, Va., Gosnell is a 5.7 three-star ranked the No. 16 in-state player and No. 37 strongside defensive end in the nation for 2021. He previously played at Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry, and has been recruited by schools at both the tight end and defensive end positions. He was previously committed to Ohio State, but is back on the market.