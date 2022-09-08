"First of all, I think it's important to thank all our fans that came out to Norfolk for the game on Friday. I know the outcome wasn't what any of us wanted, but the Hokie representation was awesome, and I appreciate it. I think we will need all of Hokie Nation to be there this weekend. We are excited to have everybody in Lane Stadium and Worsham Field. I know our fans are excited as well. It's my first game as a head coach. To be back in Lane Stadium for the first time, I'm excited, and the staff is excited. I'm constantly reminded of my opportunity, and I want to thank Dr. Sands. Still, the wins and losses don't impact how meaningful and thankful I am for the opportunity."

On the positives and what he took away from the game at Old Dominion:

"One thing I've always believed is you have to find the positives in everything, and there were plenty of positives in that football game. There were plenty of positives in the trip overall that we can grow with. The second piece is I've always believed in practicing on Sundays. Just to get a chance to get out, win or lose, and make corrections, close the chapter and move on to the next game. It's about being 1-0 this week. I found that there were a lot of positives to talk about in the locker room postgame and the mistakes made. Most of them are very correctable, and I would expect us to make those corrections. So, I think you guys know by now that I am transparent and forthright, especially with our football team."

On the defensive side of the ball:

"I thought the kids played pretty good. We've got a high standard, and Dax [Hollifield] played well. I was pleased with his performance. We need to tackle it a little better. We were a little bit sloppy at times. I think our depth showed up down the stretch. We had some guys who were playing too many snaps. We've got to get some of those other guys to continue to develop the confidence because Armani [Chatman] and Dorian [Strong] played too many snaps. You just start to wonder where their twitch is, their quickness, where their ability to play the ball down the stretch. They played about every snap. And if they get a series off each half, I don't know if that makes a difference or not, but maybe so. Regardless, it will be good to continue to build depth at several positions."