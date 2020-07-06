HokieHaven - Kevin Giltner elevated to assistant coach under Mike Young

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young has announced the promotion of Kevin Giltner to assistant coach on Monday. Giltner, who is entering his second year in Blacksburg, was the special assistant to the head coach last season, a year in which he played an integral role, as Tech extended its fourth-longest home nonconference winning streak in the nation (32 games) and broke the ACC and school record of most 3-pointers made in a game (21). He came to Tech from Wofford where he was an assistant coach following his four-year career as an all-conference player for Young from 2008-12. In his six years coaching at Wofford, Giltner helped guide the Terriers to their third, fourth, and fifth Southern Conference Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. Giltner was also a part of the previous two championships as a player, helping the program win its first as a sophomore in 2009-10, and its second as a junior in 2010-11. He and Coach Young have been a part of all five SoCon championships in Wofford History. Giltner helped guide Wofford to its first NCAA Tournament win, defeating Seton Hall 84-68 in March 2019. Giltner oversaw guards Fletcher Magee (SoCon Player of the Year by the media & First-Team All-SoCon) and Storm Murphy (All-Freshman Team) take home conference honors. Murphy was Wofford's sixth All-Freshman team member in the last seven seasons. Magee was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award (presented to the nation's top mid-major player) and the Jerry West Award (presented to the nation's best shooting guard) and was on the mid-season watchlist for the The Lute Olson Award (presented to the nation's top player). Under Giltner's direction, he guided Magee to being named an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection and named NABC First Team All-District. Magee finished his storied career with the most made 3-pointers in NCAA history. Giltner spent the 2012-13 season playing professionally for Keflavik in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland.

— Virginia Tech media relations