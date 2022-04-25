Keve Aluma officially enters NBA Draft

Whereas Mutts is leaving the door open (ever-so-slightly) to a Blacksburg return, though, Aluma plans to sign with an agent and end his opportunity to extend his time as a Hokie.

Aluma played two years at Wofford under head coach Mike Young, and when the coach took over in Blacksburg, Aluma followed, redshirting the 2019-20 season before being the team's most-important player over the past two years. After five years in college, the likelihood that he returned for a sixth season (enabled by the NCAA's eligibility freeze during the 2020-21 season due to the Covid pandemic) was always slim, though Young noted on ACC Network after the season that the door would be open to both players.

Aluma was second-team All-ACC in both of his seasons in Blacksburg, starting all 58 games he played and scoring 1783 points, while recording 117 assists and 281 rebounds. He led the Orange and Maroon to the NCAA Tournament both years, though VT was unable to advance out of the first round.

The native of Berlin, Md. will hope to hear his name called at the NBA Draft in June.