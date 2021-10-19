Keve Aluma named preseason All-ACC, second in preseason POTY predictions
Virginia Tech projects to have one of the top basketball teams in the ACC - picked No. 5 by media poll - and Keve Aluma will be a big piece of that.
If the fifth-year senior live up to preseason expectations, the Hokies can go a long way. He was named preseason All-ACC first team, and came second in preseason Player of the Year voting.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news