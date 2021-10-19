 HokieHaven - Keve Aluma named preseason All-ACC, second in preseason POTY predictions
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 15:08:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Keve Aluma named preseason All-ACC, second in preseason POTY predictions

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech projects to have one of the top basketball teams in the ACC - picked No. 5 by media poll - and Keve Aluma will be a big piece of that.

If the fifth-year senior live up to preseason expectations, the Hokies can go a long way. He was named preseason All-ACC first team, and came second in preseason Player of the Year voting.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}