HokieHaven - Keve Aluma named Naismith national POW

Redshirt junior center Keve Aluma has been named the Naismith National Player of the Week for his efforts in the victories against Notre Dame and Virginia.

After a big week with two impressive wins for the Hokies, their leader is racking up individual honors, as well.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

After his dominating performance in the @HokiesMBB victory over interstate rival Virginia, our @jerseymikes POW is Keve Aluma! 🔥👏🥳 @AlumaKeve averaged 21.5 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK in the Hokies' last 2 wins! 🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/sdVgXIXx8Y

Against the Irish, Aluma hit 5/10 shots from the floor, and was a perfect 4/4 from the free-throw line. He also recorded 12 rebounds - three of them on the offensive glass - and added three blocks and a steal defensively. His 14 points tied for second on the team in a 62-51 win over Notre Dame.

The upset over Virginia was a far bigger result on the national stage. The 65-51 victory wouldn't have happened without Aluma's 29 points on 10/15 (2/3 three-point) shooting, plus a 7/8 mark at the free-throw line. Aluma added 10 boards (two on the offensive end) and a shot-block. He also contributed four assists on the day - meaning he had a direct hand in 14 of VT's 22 made buckets.

Aluma, in his first active season after sitting out last year as a transfer from Wofford, has been a major part of the Hokies' success this season, and has helped establish a consistency in performance that last year lacked.

The 13-3 Hokies next take on Pittsburgh Wednesday evening from Steel City. The Panthers are 8-5 (4-4 in the ACC).