A three-star prospect out of Chesterfield (Va.) Oscar Smith in the 2018 class, Artis will use his sixth-year Covid eligibility elsewhere.

His contributions in Orange and Maroon wound an interesting path, with a major role as a true freshman before redshirting (with four games of action) in 2019. He spent most of 2020 away from the team during the season played through the thick of the Covid pandemic, and he's made minimal contributions - almost exclusively on special teams - as an upperclassman. He finishes his time in Blacksburg with 36 total tackles, 7.5 of them for loss.

A player who had promise as a youngster but never seemed to fulfill that is an obvious candidate to break out with a fresh start next year (and seemed unlikely to find that breakout year should he stay at Virginia Tech), so his departure makes sense for both Artis and the Hokies, who can better use the scholarship on developmental players.