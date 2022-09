Week two's honoree for the Hokies' No. 25 jersey is here: senior linebacker Keshon Artis.

The 6-0, 246-pounder out of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith had one solo tackle in the season opener against Old Dominion. Over the previous four years, he had notched 27 total tackles, six for loss (all last season) with a single sack.

The No. 25 jersey honor was introduced in the 2016 season by former coach Justin Fuente. Rather than retire the number worn by legendary head coach Frank Beamer when he was a player in Blacksburg, the program has opted to give it weekly to a player who represents the values of BeamerBall: special teams and defensive excellence.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis